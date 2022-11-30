Hyundai to present Ioniq 5 at Auto Expo 2023

November 30, 2022 04:11 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST

Hyundai plans to launch its Ioniq 5 EV in India at the Auto Expo in January 2023. The carmaker announced that bookings for its new flagship in the country will officially open on December 20 this year.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a sister model to the Kia EV6 that is already on sale in India. However, while the Kia EV6 comes as a full import, Hyundai will locally assemble the Ioniq 5.

The Ioniq 5 will be priced competitively as compared to the Kia EV6 (₹59.96 lakh) that comes here as a CBU (Complete Built-Up). The price variation will be due to the difference in customs duty between CBU and CKD (Completely Knocked Down) cars in India.

Although Hyundai has not confirmed which battery pack or powertrain configuration it will offer in India, the Ioniq 5 will undercut the Kia EV6 — which comes with a larger 77.4kWh battery — by some margin.

In addition to the Kia EV6, it will take on the Volvo XC40 Recharge and compete with similarly priced EVs such as the Mini Cooper SE.

Internationally, Hyundai offers the Ioniq 5 with two battery pack options — 58kWh and 72.6kWh — both of which are available in AWD and rear-wheel drive configurations. The smaller battery produces 170hp in rear-wheel drive guise and 233hp in AWD guise; the larger battery makes 217hp in rear-wheel drive guise and 305hp in AWD guise.

The smaller battery pack is good for 383km in the official test cycle, whilst the larger battery stretches range to a claimed 481km (WLTP cycle). The Ioniq 5 supports superfast 800V charging which, technically, can charge the battery from 10-80% in 18 minutes. It remains to be seen which powertrain configuration makes it to India.

