Hyundai reveals sketches of Venue facelift

Hyundai has revealed design sketches of the Venue facelift, giving us a preview of the final design of the SUV. Apart from the Venue facelift, Hyundai will also introduce the Venue N-Line in the Indian market and announce prices on June 16, 2022.

This mid-cycle refresh brings multiple styling changes to the front and rear fascia, although the doors and bonnet remain the same. Up front, the Venue gets an all-new front bumper and grille with dark chrome treatment. The overall design of the Venue facelift’s grille mimics the one seen on the refreshed Hyundai Palisade flagship SUV sold overseas.

The front bumper sees styling tweaks too and gets a wider and more prominent-looking faux skid plate. The Venue facelift continues with a split headlamp design as before, but the upper lighting elements featuring the turn indicators have been made to look like an extension of the grille itself.

In profile, things are expected to remain more or less similar, except for the alloy wheels and wheel caps that get a new look, depending on the variant. More styling changes are seen at the back where the Venue facelift gets a completely redesigned tail-lamp, now connected by an LED light bar, like its sibling Kia Sonet. The tailgate and the rear bumper get minor design alterations as well.

Hyundai has not revealed interior details for the Venue facelift, however, this update could bring new upholstery, a better infotainment system and other minor cosmetic changes to keep things afresh.

The Venue will also get a new top-end N Line variant. This will be the first time the Venue is getting Hyundai’s sporty N Line treatment. Not to be mistaken by the full-blown N version, the Venue N Line, similar to the i20 N Line sold in India, will get sportier-looking cosmetic bits to make it stand out from the rest of the Venue facelift line-up. This includes unique designs for the front and rear bumpers, alloy wheels, different interior schemes with red stitching, aluminium pedals and prominent N Line badging. The Venue N Line has also been spotted testing in India earlier.

There is no official news about any powertrain changes on the refreshed Venue. We expect Hyundai to continue with the 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel for the Venue in India. The Venue N-Line will most likely come with a sole 1.0-litre turbo petrol option, similar to the i20 N-Line.

While a few dealers are unofficially accepting bookings for the refreshed Venue, Hyundai India is yet to officially open bookings at its outlets and on the website. Expect deliveries to begin by late June.

The key rival to the Venue facelift in India will be the all-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza that will go on sale on June 30. Additionally, it will also see competition from the Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger and the Nissan Kicks in the Indian market.