ADVERTISEMENT

Hyundai reveals more features ahead of launch

March 10, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST

Team Autocar

Ahead of its global debut on March 21, Hyundai has revealed a few more features of the next-gen Verna. This mid-size sedan is expected to go on sale later this month with deliveries commencing from mid-April.

The new Verna will sport an integrated, dual-screen set-up, similar to the one seen on the Ioniq 5, with two 10.25-inch screens — one for the infotainment system and the other for the digital instrument cluster — while the outgoing Verna features an 8-inch touchscreen. The next-gen Verna will also get an 8-speaker system tuned by Bose and replace the Arkamys sound module.

Furthermore, the new Verna also gets segment-first features such as a switchable unit for controlling the infotainment system and HVAC, and heated seats. In the former, a touch panel houses both controls, which changes its interface and controls. The upcoming Verna will continue to get ventilated front seats.

Earlier this month, Hyundai teased some more features of the new Verna such as a unique phone holder for the front passenger, multi-purpose console and a cooled glove box. It will also get a dual tone black and beige interior, with higher variants expected to get a leatherette interior.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The new Hyundai Verna will measure 4,535mm in length, 1,765mm in width and 1,475mm in height, making it longer and wider than the outgoing model, although its height remains the same. It will also have a 528-litre boot, which is 50 litres more than its predecessor. 

Hyundai will offer two 1.5-litre petrol engines with the new Verna — a 115hp naturally aspirated (NA) unit and a 160hp turbocharged unit. The former will be available with lower variants, while the latter will be reserved for higher variants. While both engines will be paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard, the NA unit will get a CVT and the turbo-petrol will get a DCT as an option.

The next-gen Verna will be offered in four trims — EX, S, SX and SX (O) and is expected to be priced roughly ₹60,000 to ₹1 lakh more than the current model, depending on the variant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US