Hyundai reveals Grandeur

Hyundai has revealed the interior and exterior of its flagship sedan — the Grandeur. Also called Azera in the markets outside South Korea, the new-generation sedan sees a major styling departure from the previous-gen. Hyundai is yet to reveal the technical specifications of the Grandeur sedan, which sits above the Sonata in the carmaker’s global line-up.

The Grandeur’s front fascia looks similar to that of the Staria MPV revealed in 2021. It features a full-width LED DRL light bar and an almost full-length horizontal grille flanked by the main headlight clusters. In profile, it features a clean look, with flush door handles and minimal cuts and creases. It also gets a distinct quarter glass as did the original Grandeur from 1986. The uncluttered theme continues at the rear where, as in the front, the sedan gets a full length light bar.

The interiors of the Grandeur also sport a major departure from the model it replaces. It features a dual-screen set-up on the dashboard and there is a display on the centre console to control climate settings. It also gets a three-spoke steering wheel, the design of which is inspired by the original model. It uses what Hyundai describes as ‘eco-process’ Nappa leather, as well as anti-bacterial leather on certain touch points.

As mentioned before, Hyundai is yet to reveal the Grandeur’s technical details. The previous model had both, petrol and diesel engine options, and it is likely that the new Grandeur will have multiple powertrains to choose from, including a plug-in hybrid. More details about the car’s powertrain will surface in the coming week, ahead of a possible global launch in early 2023. It is unlikely that Hyundai will bring the Grandeur to the Indian market.

Hyundai’s India line-up includes the Grand i10 Nios and i20 hatchbacks — the Venue, Creta, Alcazar and Tucson SUVs, and the Aura and Verna sedans. Hyundai is expected to launch their flagship crossover, the Ioniq 5, in India early next year and has already begun testing the model.