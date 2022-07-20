Hyundai opens bookings for Tucson SUV

July 20, 2022 13:31 IST

Hyundai has opened bookings for its fourth-generation Tucson SUV, with a launch slated for August 4. The booking amount has been set at ₹50,000 and deliveries are set to begin in the coming weeks.

The booking can be done through Hyundai Signature outlets present in 125 cities across the country. Alternatively, it can also be booked on its official website. Signature outlets sell premium Hyundai models, similar to Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa dealerships.

The Hyundai Tucson will be available in two trims — Platinum and Signature. The former gets a whole host of safety features, including electronic stability control, hill-start assist and six airbags. The Tucson Platinum gets twin 10.25-inch screens, one for the touchscreen infotainment system and the other for the digital instrument cluster. Other creature comforts include a blind spot monitor, 8-speaker system tuned by Bose, six airbags and connected car tech.

Meanwhile, the Signature trim gets more safety features over the Platinum, which includes Hyundai’s Smartsense ADAS system. It includes many features such as forward collision warning, lane keep assist, smart cruise control, lane departure warning and rear cross-traffic collision warning. Additionally, it gets power adjustable seats, heated and ventilated seats along with memory function for the driver’s seat, and sand, mud and snow terrain modes.

The prices for the Hyundai Tucson will be announced on August 4, and once launched, it will compete with the Jeep Compass, Volkswagen Tiguan, Citroen C5 Aircross and higher trims of the Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV700.