Motoring

Hyundai opens bookings for Tucson SUV

Team AutocarJuly 20, 2022 13:31 IST
Updated: July 20, 2022 13:31 IST

Hyundai has opened bookings for its fourth-generation Tucson SUV, with a launch slated for August 4. The booking amount has been set at ₹50,000 and deliveries are set to begin in the coming weeks.

The booking can be done through Hyundai Signature outlets present in 125 cities across the country. Alternatively, it can also be booked on its official website. Signature outlets sell premium Hyundai models, similar to Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa dealerships.

The Hyundai Tucson will be available in two trims — Platinum and Signature. The former gets a whole host of safety features, including electronic stability control, hill-start assist and six airbags. The Tucson Platinum gets twin 10.25-inch screens, one for the touchscreen infotainment system and the other for the digital instrument cluster. Other creature comforts include a blind spot monitor, 8-speaker system tuned by Bose, six airbags and connected car tech.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Signature trim gets more safety features over the Platinum, which includes Hyundai’s Smartsense ADAS system. It includes many features such as forward collision warning, lane keep assist, smart cruise control, lane departure warning and rear cross-traffic collision warning. Additionally, it gets power adjustable seats, heated and ventilated seats along with memory function for the driver’s seat, and sand, mud and snow terrain modes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The prices for the Hyundai Tucson will be announced on August 4, and once launched, it will compete with the Jeep Compass, Volkswagen Tiguan, Citroen C5 Aircross and higher trims of the Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV700.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
The Hindu MetroPlus
Read more...