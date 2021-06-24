Hyundai launches new Alcazar

24 June 2021 17:13 IST

Hyundai has launched the Alcazar with introductory prices for the SUV ranging from ₹16.30 lakh to ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The carmaker began accepting bookings for the SUV online and at dealerships earlier this month, with the booking amount set at ₹25,000.

The Alcazar is available in a choice of three variants — Prestige, Platinum, and Signature. The former two are available with either a six- or seven-seat layout while the range topping Signature is a six-seater with captain seats in the middle row.

Hyundai has also packed the Alcazar with a lengthy list of features, some of which are segment firsts. These include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Hyundai’s connected car tech, a lane change camera (visible in the instrument cluster), a 360-degree camera, in-built middle-row sun shades, a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, automatic climate control and more.

The variants with captain’s chairs get a unique floor-mounted central armrest with cupholders, a wireless phone charger and extra storage space.

Under the hood, the Alcazar comes with two engine options — a 2.0-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. The 2.0-litre, naturally aspirated petrol is an updated version of the one in the Elantra and Tucson and develops 159hp and 192Nm (7hp more than the Elantra). The diesel on the other hand, is the same 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged unit from the Creta — producing 115hp and 250Nm — though it has been tuned differently.

Gearbox options for both engines include a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic. Coming to fuel efficiency, the petrol manual returns 14.5kpl while the automatic version returns 14.2kpl. The diesel engine is even more frugal, as with the manual gearbox it returns 20.4kpl and with the automatic, it returns 18.1kpl.