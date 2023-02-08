Hyundai Ioniq 5 bookings open

February 08, 2023 03:34 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST

Hyundai has announced the deliveries of its premium EV crossover, the Ioniq 5, from March end. Bookings have been underway since December 2022 for ₹1 lakh, and Hyundai has confirmed that it has received 650 bookings for the Ioniq 5 so far.

The Ioniq 5 was launched in January at Auto Expo 2023 at an introductory price of ₹44.95 lakh, meant only for the first 500 bookings.

The retro-futuristic design of the Ioniq 5 features sharp lines, flat surfaces and a raised stance, but with highly raked windscreens. The headlights and tail-lights get a unique pixelated look and the Ioniq 5 gets 20-inch wheels with a turbine-like design. In 2022, the Ioniq 5 won the World Design of the Year Award along with the World Electric Car and World Car of the Year Awards.

Hyundai has followed a minimalistic approach with the interior of the Ioniq 5. It gets a flat floor, flexible seats and a movable centre console. The interior features fabrics made from recycled plastic and eco-friendly leather for the upholstery. As far as features go, the Ioniq 5 is well equipped with two 12.3-inch screens, head-up display with augmented reality functions and ADAS tech.

The Ioniq 5 only gets a 72.6kWh battery, which gives it an ARAI-certified range of 631km on a single charge. The battery sends power to a rear axle-mounted electric motor that makes 217hp and 350Nm of torque. When it comes to charging, the Ioniq 5 supports superfast 800V charging, which can charge the battery from 10-80% in just 18 minutes.