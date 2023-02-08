ADVERTISEMENT

Hyundai Ioniq 5 bookings open

February 08, 2023 03:34 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST

The retro-futuristic design of the Ioniq 5 features sharp lines, flat surfaces and a raised stance, but with highly raked windscreens

Team Autocar

Hyundai has announced the deliveries of its premium EV crossover, the Ioniq 5, from March end. Bookings have been underway since December 2022 for ₹1 lakh, and Hyundai has confirmed that it has received 650 bookings for the Ioniq 5 so far.

The Ioniq 5 was launched in January at Auto Expo 2023 at an introductory price of ₹44.95 lakh, meant only for the first 500 bookings.

The retro-futuristic design of the Ioniq 5 features sharp lines, flat surfaces and a raised stance, but with highly raked windscreens. The headlights and tail-lights get a unique pixelated look and the Ioniq 5 gets 20-inch wheels with a turbine-like design. In 2022, the Ioniq 5 won the World Design of the Year Award along with the World Electric Car and World Car of the Year Awards.

Hyundai has followed a minimalistic approach with the interior of the Ioniq 5. It gets a flat floor, flexible seats and a movable centre console. The interior features fabrics made from recycled plastic and eco-friendly leather for the upholstery. As far as features go, the Ioniq 5 is well equipped with two 12.3-inch screens, head-up display with augmented reality functions and ADAS tech.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Ioniq 5 only gets a 72.6kWh battery, which gives it an ARAI-certified range of 631km on a single charge. The battery sends power to a rear axle-mounted electric motor that makes 217hp and 350Nm of torque. When it comes to charging, the Ioniq 5 supports superfast 800V charging, which can charge the battery from 10-80% in just 18 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US