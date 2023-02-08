HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hyundai Ioniq 5 bookings open

The retro-futuristic design of the Ioniq 5 features sharp lines, flat surfaces and a raised stance, but with highly raked windscreens

February 08, 2023 03:34 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST

Team Autocar

Hyundai has announced the deliveries of its premium EV crossover, the Ioniq 5, from March end. Bookings have been underway since December 2022 for ₹1 lakh, and Hyundai has confirmed that it has received 650 bookings for the Ioniq 5 so far.

The Ioniq 5 was launched in January at Auto Expo 2023 at an introductory price of ₹44.95 lakh, meant only for the first 500 bookings.

The retro-futuristic design of the Ioniq 5 features sharp lines, flat surfaces and a raised stance, but with highly raked windscreens. The headlights and tail-lights get a unique pixelated look and the Ioniq 5 gets 20-inch wheels with a turbine-like design. In 2022, the Ioniq 5 won the World Design of the Year Award along with the World Electric Car and World Car of the Year Awards.

Hyundai has followed a minimalistic approach with the interior of the Ioniq 5. It gets a flat floor, flexible seats and a movable centre console. The interior features fabrics made from recycled plastic and eco-friendly leather for the upholstery. As far as features go, the Ioniq 5 is well equipped with two 12.3-inch screens, head-up display with augmented reality functions and ADAS tech.

The Ioniq 5 only gets a 72.6kWh battery, which gives it an ARAI-certified range of 631km on a single charge. The battery sends power to a rear axle-mounted electric motor that makes 217hp and 350Nm of torque. When it comes to charging, the Ioniq 5 supports superfast 800V charging, which can charge the battery from 10-80% in just 18 minutes.

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus / cars

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.