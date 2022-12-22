Hyundai Ioniq 5 bookings open

December 22, 2022 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST

Hyundai has showcased the Ioniq 5 electric crossover in India, ahead of its launch at the Auto Expo in January 2023. The South Korean carmaker also opened bookings on December 21 for its new flagship model for ₹1 lakh.

The Ioniq 5 will be assembled in India, unlike its cousin the Kia EV6, which comes to India as a full import. It will also be more affordable compared to the Kia (₹59.96 lakh), with Hyundai targeting a sub-₹50 lakh price for the model. The variation in pricing is due to the difference in customs duty between a completely built unit (CBU) and a completely knocked down (CKD) car in India.

While Hyundai has not revealed any powertrain details yet, it is expected to be equipped with a 72.6kWh battery, which will give it an ARAI-certified range of 631km on a single charge. The Ioniq 5 is available in rear-wheel-drive configuration, with its electric motor producing 217hp and 350Nm of torque. The Ioniq 5 is also capable of supporting superfast 800V charging, which can charge the battery from 10% to 80% in 18 minutes.

The Ioniq 5 won the 2022 World Car of the Year award, as well as the World Design of the Year and World Electric Car of the Year awards.

The retro look of the Ioniq 5 is characterised by sharp lines, flat surfaces and an SUV-ish stance, but with highly-raked windscreens. The front and rear lights get a pixelated look, and the 20-inch aero-optimised alloy wheels feature a turbine-like design. Hyundai is offering the Ioniq 5 in three colours — Gravity Gold Matte, Optic White and Midnight Black Pearl.

Inside, the Ioniq 5 follows a minimalist approach and is characterised by a flat floor, flexible seats and a movable centre console. Hyundai uses recycled plastic and eco-friendly leather for the upholstery. It has also used bio-paint for the crash pads, switches, steering wheels and door pads.

The Ioniq 5 gets a pair of 12.3-inch screens for the instrument cluster and the touchscreen, a head-up display with augmented reality functions, and ADAS. Furthermore, it also gets a vehicle-to-load function with an output of 3.6kW that can power-up electrical appliances like laptops, phones and other devices. This can used via two ports — one located under the rear seats and another on the outside near the charging port.