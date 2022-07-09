Hyundai introduces new base model for Alcazar

July 09, 2022 16:23 IST

Hyundai has introduced a new base trim to the Alcazar line-up, calling it the Prestige Executive. This new trim replaces the previous base Prestige trim and is priced between ₹ 15.89 lakh and ₹ 17.77 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Costing ₹ 55,000 less for each equivalent variant, the new Prestige Executive loses out on a few features over the now discontinued Prestige trim.

It is available in the following configurations — 7-seater petrol-MT, 6- and 7-seater diesel-MT and a 7-seater diesel-AT. The previous base Prestige petrol variant was also available with an automatic gearbox and in 6-seater configuration. The new Alcazar Prestige Executive loses the large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that was standard across the range until now and instead comes with a smaller 8.0-inch screen offered on mid-spec trims of the Hyundai Creta.

The Alcazar’s new Prestige Executive trim is a response to the chip shortage as larger screens with more functionality have greater reliance on semiconductors. In this time of shortage, carmakers are having to react quickly and innovatively to ensure timely delivery of vehicles, even if it comes at the cost of deletion of a few features.

The smaller 8.0-inch touchscreen loses out on the BlueLink connected car technology and the ability to receive over-the-air updates. It also comes with only one mic set-up, instead of two, as was standard on the Prestige trim. It still retains wireless functionality for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as voice commands. This smaller screen also gets physical knobs and buttons not available with the larger 10.25-inch screen.

The new Prestige Executive trim is well equipped as it retains some coveted features such as LED headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, cruise control, wireless charging, ambient lighting and more. The Alcazar Prestige Executive will also have a lesser waiting period when compared to higher-specced trims.

Hyundai is not the only carmaker who has tried to avert the chip shortage by deleting a few features on its models. Earlier, Skoda too, had introduced new trims to the Kushaq’s line-up by deleting a few tech features, thus requiring lesser chips.

There does not seem to be a respite to the chip shortage in the near future, which means more carmakers could adopt a similar approach in the future to reduce waiting periods and keep the inventory moving.