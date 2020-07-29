Hyundai introduces ‘clutchless’ manual gearbox option

Hyundai has introduced a new ‘clutchless’ manual gearbox option on the Venue compact SUV, along with introducing a new Sport cosmetic package and a new S+ trim level. The new ‘clutchless’ manual gearbox, dubbed iMT or Intelligent Manual Transmission, is only available with the 120hp, 1.0-litre, direct-injection, turbo-petrol engine and in the SX and SX(O) trims.

Prices start at ₹ 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level SX variant, going up to ₹ 11.21 lakh for the SX (O) with the new Sport pack. The iMT unit is essentially a cross between a manual and an automatic gearbox. The driver still manually shifts gears but without the need of a clutch pedal. The new S+ variant is priced at ₹8.32 lakh (ex-showroom).