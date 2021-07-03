Hyundai India rolls out 10 millionth car

Hyundai announced that it rolled out its 10 millionth car from its production facilities in India. The car in question, a Hyundai Alcazar, rolled out of the carmaker’s manufacturing facility at Sriperumbudur, in Tamil Nadu. The production milestone comes about 23 years after the Korean carmaker began manufacturing operations in September 1998 at Hyundai’s first integrated plant outside Korea. The carmaker is also celebrating its completing 25 years in India this year.

Since it first started production, Hyundai has taken all of 273 months or a month under 23 years to reach the milestone. The carmaker had rolled out its 9 millionth car in India in 2019 while the 8 millionth model rolled off the line in 2018.

Commenting on the 10 millionth car rollout, SS Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said: “This historic milestone is a testimony of Hyundai’s commitment towards the ‘Make in India’ initiative. It also showcases our vision of boosting the socio-economic development in the state of Tamil Nadu and making the country more self-reliant.”

It was on May 6, 1996, that Hyundai India officials laid the foundation of the company’s first manufacturing facility at Irungattukkottai in Sriperumbudur with its first car, the Santro, rolling off the line in 1998. The carmaker’s second facility in Chennai was inaugurated in 2008. The two plants have an installed capacity of 7,50,000 units per annum.

In the past few years, Hyundai India has gone on to become the largest made-in-India passenger vehicle (PV) exporter taking the title from Ford India in FY2020 and retaining the title in FY2021. In early 2020, Hyundai Motor India surpassed the 3-million passenger vehicle export milestone.