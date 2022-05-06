Hyundai increases prices of Venue compact SUV

Hyundai India has increased the prices of its compact SUV, the Venue, for the second time this year. The Korean automaker has cited rising operational and input costs for the hike. A major update to the Venue compact SUV is due in the coming months.

The previous price increase was announced in January. The base price of the Venue E variant has been hiked to ₹ 7.11 lakh, and other petrol-powered variants have seen a ₹ 12,000 increase. This includes the variants which feature the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine and the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, respectively. Therefore, the Venue petrol now ranges between ₹ 7.11 lakh and ₹ 11.82 lakh.

Meanwhile, diesel versions of the Venue have witnessed a hike in price of ₹ 12,100, except for the diesel SX trim. The diesel, which uses the 100hp, 1.5-litre engine, now starts at ₹ 9.99 lakh and goes up to ₹ 11.83 lakh. Sources tell us that Hyundai has discontinued some variants of the Venue compact SUV like the S (O) IMT, Venue S (O) DCT, SX (O) IMT and Venue Diesel S (O).

The Venue rivals the likes of the Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (also due for a full model change soon) in our market (all prices ex-showroom, India). Apart from the mid-cycle facelift, the Venue will also get a sportier N-Line variant, similar to the i20 N-Line.