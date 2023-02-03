Hyundai i20 prices go up

February 03, 2023 09:19 am | Updated 09:19 am IST

Hyundai has hiked the price of the i20 by ₹21,500. The Korean manufacturer has also rejigged the variants line-up of the premium hatchback.

Prices for all i20 Turbo and N Line variants have been hiked uniformly by ₹21,500 and ₹16,500, respectively. The Magna and Sportz trims with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine see a price hike of ₹11,500, while the Asta and Asta (O) trims have been hiked by ₹16,600. After the price hike, the i20 now ranges between ₹7.19 lakh and ₹11.68 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

With the price hike, Hyundai has also discontinued the 6-speed iMT gearbox in the Turbo variants of the i20. With this, these variants will only be available with the dual-clutch (DCT) automatic gearbox. The iMT gearbox, however, will continue to be offered in the i20 N Line.

The i20 gets a choice of two engines — an 83hp,114.7Nm, 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 120hp, 172Nm, 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The former is available with a six-speed manual and CVT gearbox. Hyundai will discontinue the 100hp, 240Nm, 1.5-litre diesel engine due to the upcoming RDE norms.

