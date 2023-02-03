ADVERTISEMENT

Hyundai i20 prices go up

February 03, 2023 09:19 am | Updated 09:19 am IST

Team Autocar

Hyundai has hiked the price of the i20 by ₹21,500. The Korean manufacturer has also rejigged the variants line-up of the premium hatchback.

Prices for all i20 Turbo and N Line variants have been hiked uniformly by ₹21,500 and ₹16,500, respectively. The Magna and Sportz trims with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine see a price hike of ₹11,500, while the Asta and Asta (O) trims have been hiked by ₹16,600. After the price hike, the i20 now ranges between ₹7.19 lakh and ₹11.68 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

With the price hike, Hyundai has also discontinued the 6-speed iMT gearbox in the Turbo variants of the i20. With this, these variants will only be available with the dual-clutch (DCT) automatic gearbox. The iMT gearbox, however, will continue to be offered in the i20 N Line.

The i20 gets a choice of two engines — an 83hp,114.7Nm, 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 120hp, 172Nm, 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The former is available with a six-speed manual and CVT gearbox. Hyundai will discontinue the 100hp, 240Nm, 1.5-litre diesel engine due to the upcoming RDE norms. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US