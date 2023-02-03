HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hyundai i20 prices go up

February 03, 2023 09:19 am | Updated 09:19 am IST

Team Autocar

Hyundai has hiked the price of the i20 by ₹21,500. The Korean manufacturer has also rejigged the variants line-up of the premium hatchback.

Prices for all i20 Turbo and N Line variants have been hiked uniformly by ₹21,500 and ₹16,500, respectively. The Magna and Sportz trims with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine see a price hike of ₹11,500, while the Asta and Asta (O) trims have been hiked by ₹16,600. After the price hike, the i20 now ranges between ₹7.19 lakh and ₹11.68 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

With the price hike, Hyundai has also discontinued the 6-speed iMT gearbox in the Turbo variants of the i20. With this, these variants will only be available with the dual-clutch (DCT) automatic gearbox. The iMT gearbox, however, will continue to be offered in the i20 N Line.

The i20 gets a choice of two engines — an 83hp,114.7Nm, 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 120hp, 172Nm, 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The former is available with a six-speed manual and CVT gearbox. Hyundai will discontinue the 100hp, 240Nm, 1.5-litre diesel engine due to the upcoming RDE norms. 

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.