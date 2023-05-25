Hyundai Exter to launch on July 10

May 25, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST

Hyundai India is all set to launch the Exter SUV in India on July 10. Hyundai has, so far, partially shown the Exter’s design, its powertrain line-up and some of its features. The Exter is Hyundai’s smallest SUV for India and will sit below the Venue.

Bookings for the Exter micro SUV are in full swing and the first units of the Exter are likely to reach customers by the third or fourth week of July. A large chunk of buyers have opted for the higher variants of the Exter with an automatic gearbox option.

The Exter will get a 1.2-litre petrol engine with a CNG option. Five-speed manual or an AMT automatic can be selected on the petrol, while the CNG comes with a manual gearbox only. The Exter shares its platform with Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and the Aura.

The Exter will be offered in five trim levels — EX, S, SX, SX(O) and top-spec SX(O) Connect. It also gets standard six airbags across all trims with unique features such as dual cameras and a single-pane sunroof in higher variants.

Hyundai has partially shown the Exter through teasers, but spy shots have revealed boxy proportions with a split headlamp set-up, an upright nose and a tailgate with a slightly raked rear glass area.

In profile, Hyundai’s smallest SUV gets round and slightly flared wheel arches with thick cladding all along. There are stylish, dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, a textured finish for the C-pillar and dual-tone paint options with a floating roof effect. Hyundai is yet to release details about the Exter’s interior.

Key rivals to the Exter include the Tata Punch and the Citroen C3.