Hyundai Exter to go on sale in mid-July

May 20, 2023

Hyundai India’s next Exter micro SUV will go on sale by mid-July. The brand has partially shown the SUV and bookings are currently underway. The Exter will sit below the Venue in Hyundai’s India line-up and will be the brand’s most affordable SUV in our market.

Like most other Hyundais, the Exter will have a lot in common with the carmaker’s existing line-up. The platform, the 1.2-litre engine in petrol (MT and AMT) and CNG guise (MT), and even some interior bits will be shared with the Grand i10 Nios and Aura. The Exter will be offered in five trim levels — EX, S, SX, SX(O) and top-spec SX(O) Connect. Hyundai recently confirmed a long list of safety features for the Exter, including six airbags, which is standard across all its variants.

Apart from the official releases that has shown the Exter partially, recent spy shots of the SUV have already revealed the final design. The Exter follows Hyundai’s Parametric design language — seen on newer models globally — with boxy proportions, an upright stance and a split headlamp set-up with H-patterned LED Daytime Running Lamps.

In profile, Hyundai’s smallest SUV gets round and slightly flared wheel arches with thick cladding all along. There are stylish, dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, a textured finish for the C-pillar and dual-tone paint options with a floating roof effect. At the rear, it gets an upright tail gate, a shark-fin antenna, a small built-in spoiler and tail-lamps that feature H-patterned LED lighting elements. Hyundai is yet to release details about the Exter’s interior.

The Exter will go in series production by early July and the price announcement is set to take place by mid-July. We can expect deliveries to commence by early August at most Hyundai outlets across the country.

