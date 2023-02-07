Hyundai Creta updated, price increased

February 07, 2023 10:18 am | Updated 11:47 am IST

Hyundai has updated the Creta midsize SUV with RDE and E20 compliant engines, and has also added six-airbags as a standard across the range. This comes ahead of the implementation of the RDE norms from April 2023, although prices for the SUV have now gone up by ₹45,000. The Hyundai Creta is currently priced between ₹10.84 lakh and ₹19.13 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

While there are no changes to the engine line-up or output figures, the petrol engines on the Creta are now E20 compliant, which means they can now run on 20% ethanol-blended fuel. This requires a few modifications to the fuel systems, engine calibration and rubber hoses to handle the more corrosive nature of ethanol. The government will start rolling out E20 fuel in a phased manner from April 2023 onwards.

The engines are now also RDE compliant, which means they are cleaner as they are tested for emissions in more stringent real-world conditions than the usual lab tests under the MIDC cycle (Modified Indian Test Cycle).

As part of 2023 model year update, Hyundai has also made several safety features standard across the range. The Creta now gets six airbags right from the base E trim, as well as ESC, VSM, hill assist, rear disc brakes, seatbelt height adjustment and ISOFIX mounts. So far, six airbags were only offered on the top-spec SX(O) trim while ESC, hill assist, rear disc brakes and ISOFIX mounts were offered from the SX trim onwards. The Creta now also gets 60:40 rear seat split/fold feature as standard — this too was previously offered from SX trim onwards.