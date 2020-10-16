Hyundai Creta prices hiked; new petrol E variant introduced

16 October 2020 19:27 IST

Hyundai has hiked prices for the Creta across variants along with introducing a new entry-level petrol variant. The petrol line-up which previously began from the EX trim now sees the introduction of a new E variant which until now had only been available with the diesel engine. The Creta E petrol is priced at ₹9.82 lakh and is offered with the naturally aspirated 1.5-litre engine. Hyundai has hiked prices for its popular mid-size SUV by ₹12,000 to ₹62,000 for the petrol models. Prices for the petrol Creta now range from ₹9.82 lakh to ₹17.32 lakh for the fully-loaded SX(O) Turbo automatic.

The diesel Creta, on the other hand, has seen prices hiked by a flat ₹12,000 for all but the base Creta E.

All prices, ex-showroom, India

