Hyundai Creta gets 3-star rating in GNCAP crash test

April 14, 2022 09:06 IST

Subject to Global NCAP’s frontal offset crash test at 64kph, the Hyundai Creta secured a 3-star rating for adult protection. The Creta’s overall score for adult protection was eight points out of a maximum 17. The protection for the driver’s head was noted as ‘adequate,’ while for passengers it scored a ‘good’. Both the driver and co-driver dummies registered good protection for the neck, though protection for the driver and front passenger’s knees was rated as “marginal”.

The Hyundai Creta also secured a 3-star rating for child occupant protection, with 28.29 points out of a maximum 49. The base variant of the Creta does not get ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and hence, the child seats had to be secured with seat belts. The safety watchdog noted that the seat belt did not prevent excessive forward movement of the three-year-old front-facing dummy’s head, and the chest protection was ‘weak’. The 1.5-year-old rearward-facing dummy, however, had good protection to the head and chest.

In its report, Global NCAP further highlights that the Hyundai Creta does not come with a standard three-point seatbelt for all passengers and also misses on standard ISOFIX child seat anchorages, which are only offered from the SX Executive trim onwards.

As standard, the Creta features dual airbags and ABS with EBD. Side and curtain airbags are available only on the top-spec SX (O) variant, while Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), child seat anchorages, and rear disc brakes are available from the SX Executive trim onwards.

Global NCAP tests are set to get tougher in the coming months, with the organisation set to update its testing process to factor in ESC and side impact and pedestrian protection tests, from July 2022. The inclusion of ESC is a welcome move as it focuses on active safety features.

Hyundai is set to launch a mid-cycle update for the Creta by the end of this year. The facelifted model features major revisions to the exterior, including an all-new front-end design. It is likely that Hyundai will also introduce Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in the facelifted Creta, with other features. The carmaker might also make six airbags standard, going in-line with the aforementioned draft notification.

The Creta rivals the likes of the MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and Nissan Kicks, all of which are yet to be crash tested by Global NCAP.