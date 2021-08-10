Hyundai confirms N Line models for India

Hyundai will launch its first N Line model for India in 2021, with more models to follow in the next few years. Hyundai will debut its N performance brand in India with the i20 N line.

Hyundai will first launch its ‘N Line cars’ that usually come with exhaust and suspension upgrades over the standard model; they also boast sporty exterior and interior embellishments. The company says its N Line models will be ‘accessible for all’, hinting that these models could be priced aggressively.

The i20 N Line will be powered by the 120hp, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that will have a sportier exhaust and a few suspension changes over the standard model to give it a sportier setup. The i20 N Line will sit at the top of the i20 range in India.

There will also be embellishments on the outside and inside that will make the car look sportier. It will feature changes to the bumpers and grille, additional skirts, a prominent rear diffuser, twin-exhaust pipes, larger wheels and more colour options. On the inside, the i20 will come with prominent N badging and red stitching throughout, sport front seats, a bespoke steering wheel, metal pedals and an N-branded leather gear knob.

Following the i20 N line, there could be more models with similar upgrades in the pipeline.