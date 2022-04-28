Hyundai confirms Ioniq India launch

April 28, 2022 06:41 IST

Hyundai confirms the launch of its all-electric Ioniq 5 in India. The Korean carmaker has also committed to expand its battery electric vehicle range in India to six models by 2028.

This announcement comes soon after the Ioniq 5 won the 2022 World Car of The Year award.

The Ioniq 5 is based on Hyundai’s Skateboard platform called E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform) and is the carmaker’s first ground-up EV built around the battery and electric motors. One of the biggest talking points of the Ioniq 5 is its ‘80s-inspired design that blends clean and minimalist lines, flat surfaces and SUV stance with some retro design elements to give it a unique look.

Abroad, Hyundai offers the Ioniq 5 with two powertrain options. The first is a single-motor layout that produces 169hp and 350Nm of torque, and drives the rear wheels. The higher trim gets a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive layout that produces a combined 325hp and 605Nm of peak torque.

In terms of battery packs, there are two configurations — a 77.4kWh that offers a maximum range of 502km (WLTP cycle) and a 58kWh that is good for 385km on a single charge. The EV features 800V battery technology that allows for the potential of ultra-rapid charging, where the Ioniq 5 is said to charge its batteries from 10% to 80% in 18 minutes using a 220kW DC charger.