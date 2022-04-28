Motoring

Hyundai confirms Ioniq India launch

Hyundai confirms the launch of its all-electric Ioniq 5 in India. The Korean carmaker has also committed to expand its battery electric vehicle range in India to six models by 2028.

This announcement comes soon after the Ioniq 5 won the 2022 World Car of The Year award.

The Ioniq 5 is based on Hyundai’s Skateboard platform called E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform) and is the carmaker’s first ground-up EV built around the battery and electric motors. One of the biggest talking points of the Ioniq 5 is its ‘80s-inspired design that blends clean and minimalist lines, flat surfaces and SUV stance with some retro design elements to give it a unique look.

Abroad, Hyundai offers the Ioniq 5 with two powertrain options. The first is a single-motor layout that produces 169hp and 350Nm of torque, and drives the rear wheels. The higher trim gets a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive layout that produces a combined 325hp and 605Nm of peak torque.

In terms of battery packs, there are two configurations — a 77.4kWh that offers a maximum range of 502km (WLTP cycle) and a 58kWh that is good for 385km on a single charge. The EV features 800V battery technology that allows for the potential of ultra-rapid charging, where the Ioniq 5 is said to charge its batteries from 10% to 80% in 18 minutes using a 220kW DC charger.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
The Hindu MetroPlus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 28, 2022 6:43:50 am | https://www.thehindu.com/life-and-style/motoring/hyundai-confirms-ioniq-india-launch/article65359228.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY