Hyundai car, SUV prices go up

08 January 2022 13:13 IST

Hyundai, like most other carmakers at the start of the New Year, has hiked prices of its vehicles across its portfolio. This price hike is likely to have come on account of increased input and operational costs.

Starting with their range of hatchbacks and sedans, the i20, including the N-Line, is now dearer by up to ₹ 6,800, while the Grand i10 Nios costs go up by ₹ 7,300. The Santro sees a price jump between ₹ 10,000 and ₹ 17,400, depending on the variant. The Aura and Verna sedans are also more expensive by ₹ 7,300 and ₹ 4,000 respectively.

The base price of the Venue E petrol remains unchanged, although prices of all other petrol variants have been hiked by ₹ 2,100. Meanwhile, diesel versions of the Venue have witnessed a hike in price of ₹ 4,100, except for the second-from-base diesel SX trim.

The Creta sees a uniform increase in its price. All petrol and diesel versions of the Creta are now dearer by ₹ 7,000 compared to what they were last month. The petrol versions of the Alcazar see a maximum price increase of ₹ 14,000, while the base diesel variant sees the highest bump — ₹ 22,000. Meanwhile, the Platinum and Signature AT 6-seater variants remain unaffected. It is also worth noting that post revising rates, the 6- and 7-seater versions of the Alcazar cost the same.