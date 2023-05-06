ADVERTISEMENT

Hyundai car, SUV line-up gets more safety equipment

May 06, 2023 03:19 pm | Updated 03:50 pm IST

These updates have been released ahead of the October 2023 deadline that requires all cars and SUVs to come with six airbags and three-point seatbelts as standard

Team Autocar

Hyundai releases another update for all its cars and SUVs where it has added three-point seatbelts and seatbelt reminders for all seats as standard. This comes after Hyundai added these safety features to the Creta, Venue and i20 last month. 

These updates have been released ahead of the October 2023 deadline that requires all cars and SUVs to come with six airbags and three-point seatbelts as standard. The new ruling by the government is pushing for stricter safety standards for cars in India, which also includes having a standardised crash test rating for all the vehicles sold here.

Hyundai has been working on adding more safety features to its entire line-up. The Tucson, Kona Electric, Creta, Alcazar, Ioniq 5 and Verna come with six airbags as standard across the range. The Venue, Grand i10 Nios and Aura only get four airbags as standard, while only their top-spec trims get six airbags as standard. 

The South Korean manufacturer has also begun the teaser campaign for its upcoming micro-SUV, christened the Exter, which will debut by August 2023. The Exter was also recently spied undisguised, revealing how it will look. It will sit below the Venue in Hyundai’s line-up and rival the Tata Punch and Citroen C3.  

