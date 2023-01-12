Hyundai Aura facelift bookings open

January 12, 2023 10:46 am | Updated 10:46 am IST

Hyundai has officially taken the wraps off the 2023 Aura facelift sedan in its first update since its introduction in January 2020. It gets a revised front fascia with new tech and safety features. Hyundai has opened bookings for the Aura for a token amount of ₹11,000. The car will also be showcased at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023. Hyundai has revealed a facelift for the Grand i10 Nios hatchback.

The biggest update to the Aura facelift is to its front-end design, with the compact sedan getting a more upright nose and two-part grille. There is a slim portion, between the grille and bonnet, which houses the Hyundai logo, while the lower section spans the entire height and width of the bumper. This gives it a wider look and features a new hexagonal pattern finished in black.

There are also a new inverted L-shaped LED Daytime Running Lamps housed at the edges of the bumper, although the fog lamps have been given a miss on the facelifted model. The chin on the front bumper is also a lot sharper than before.

There are no changes in the profile of the sedan or to its rear. What is new is a boot-lid spoiler that was previously offered as an accessory, but now comes as standard in all except the base trim. It also gets a new Starry Night colour option.

On the inside, the cabin layout remains the same, but features new upholstery for the seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and new lighting for the footwell area. While the Aura facelift retains the 8.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rear AC vents, automatic climate control and a wireless charger, it also gets additional tech features, including new Type-C charging ports, and a new 3.5-inch digital display in the instrument cluster.

It gets four airbags, ABS and EBD as standard, while six airbags, ESC and hill assist control are optional safety features. It gets central locking and keyless entry, automatic headlamps, ISOFIX anchorages and a day/night rearview mirror as options.

The facelifted Aura will continue with the same 1.2-litre petrol engine that churns out 83hp and 113.8Nm, and is mated to a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. Additionally, it also gets a factory-fitted CNG kit in the 1.2-litre petrol engine, which develops 69hp and 95.2Nm of torque that comes coupled to a 5-speed manual gearbox. However, the facelift does not get the 100hp, 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that was offered on the pre-facelift model for now.