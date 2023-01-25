Hyundai Aura launched in India

January 25, 2023 08:30 am | Updated 08:30 am IST

Hyundai launches the Aura facelift in India with introductory prices starting from ₹6.29 lakh for the base petrol E variant and going up to ₹8.87 lakh for the CNG SX variant. The Korean automaker has opened bookings for the facelifted Aura this month, for a token amount of ₹11,000.

Hyundai recently also launched the facelifted Grand i10 Nios.

The Aura now sports a new front-end design with a more upright nose and a two-part grille. The compact sedan also gets new inverted L-shaped LED DRLs housed at the edges of the bumper, although it now misses out on fog lamps. It, however, does not see any changes along the sides or the rear, as it continues with the same design for the 15-inch alloy wheels and LED tail-lights. The facelifted Aura also sports the boot-lid spoiler in all except the base trim.

Hyundai’s compact sedan now gets a new Starry Night shade that replaces the Vintage Brown option from the outgoing model. Inside, the cabin layout remains the same, but gets new upholstery for the seats, new lighting for the footwell area and a revised instrument cluster.

The Aura facelift sees no changes under the hood as it continues to be powered by the same 1.2-litre engine. This unit churns out 83hp and 114Nm while being mated to a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. Additionally, Hyundai is also offering a factory-fitted CNG kit with the 1.2-litre petrol engine of the Aura, which develops 69hp and 95Nm of torque and is only offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

All powertrains are now RDE compliant and also E20 fuel ready.

The facelifted Aura is available in five trims — E, S, SX, SX(O) and SX+ — with new convenience and safety features compared to the outgoing model. There are four airbags, ABS and EBD as standard; while the higher variants come with six airbags, ESC, ISOFIX anchorages, hill-hold assist and automatic headlamps.

The compact sedan retains the 8.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rear AC vents, adjustable rear headrests, automatic climate control and a wireless charger. However, higher-spec versions now get new features such as Type-C charging ports and a revised 3.5-inch MID in the instrument cluster.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios rolls out

Hyundai announces the price for the facelifted Grand i10 Nios. The hatchback starts at ₹5.69 lakh for the base Era trim and goes up to ₹8.47 lakh for the top-spec Asta trim. Bookings for the facelifted Grand i10 Nios were opened earlier this month at a token amount of ₹11,000.

Grand i10 Nios now sports a new front bumper that houses the black enlarged grille, which is flanked by new tri-arrow-shaped LED DRLs and side intakes. With a new set of 15-inch alloy wheels, the hatchback also sports new LED tail-lights, which are connected by a light bar. Hyundai is now offering a new Spark Green colour alongside the Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Teal Blue and Fiery Red options.

The hatchback’s cabin layout remains the same, albeit, with new grey upholstery for the seats, a revised instrument cluster and footwell lighting.

Grand i10 Nios remains mechanically unchanged and is powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engine from the outgoing car. This unit churns out 83hp and 113.8Nm while being mated to a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. The hatchback gets a factory-fitted CNG kit with the 1.2-litre petrol engine which develops 69hp and 95.2Nm of torque. This is only offered with a 5-speed gearbox.

Hyundai claims a fuel efficiency of 20.7kpl for the petrol-MT versions while the petrol-AMT returns 20.1kpl. Meanwhile, the CNG variants return a fuel efficiency of 27.3kpl. Hyundai also says the powertrains on the Nios are now compliant with the upcoming RDE norms.

The facelifted Grand i10 Nios is being offered in four trims — Era, Magna, Sportz, Asta — with an updated safety kit in the form of four airbags with ABS and EBD as standard. The top-spec version gets six airbags, ISOFIX anchorages, ESC, hill-hold assist and automatic headlamps.

