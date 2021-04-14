Hyundai Alcazar revealed

Hyundai has revealed the production-ready Alcazar SUV ahead of its launch. While the new three-row SUV is based on the same platform as the Creta, there are a number of differences between the two models.The Alcazar sits on a 2,760mm wheelbase — up 150mm from the Creta — and a longer rear overhang in order to open up more room in the cabin and accommodate the extra row of seats. In terms of design, the production-spec Alcazar quite evidently shares a number of key elements with the Creta. The SUV also gets a revised grille and bumpers, a prominent rear quarter glass, and a more upright tailgate with new wrap-around tail-lamps.

Inside, the Alcazar will be available with both a 6- seat (with captain’s seats in the second row) and 7-seat (with bench seating in the second row) configurations. In both configurations the second-row seats feature a one-touch tumble mechanism and get a sliding function. Speaking of the third row, the seats get a reclining function and they also fold down flat to provide better boot space.

The interior also gets a dual-tone colour scheme and the captain's seats version gets a unique floor-mounted central armrest with cupholders and extra storage space.

Under the hood, the Alcazar will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol unit is an updated version of the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine in the Elantra and Tucson, that now produces 159hp and 192Nm. The diesel engine on the other hand, is the same 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged unit from the Creta that produces 115hp and 250Nm. Both engines are available with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.