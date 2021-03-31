Hyundai Alcazar previewed in sketches

31 March 2021 15:25 IST

Hyundai has previewed its upcoming Alcazar SUV with sketches of its interior and exterior, ahead of its debut in early April 2021. The exterior sketch, depicting the Alcazar SUV from its rear three-quarters, reveals that major modifications seem to have been made to accommodate the third row of seats. The Alcazar gets a longer rear overhang and a thicker C-pillar, with notable creases above the wheel arches. Additionally, the Alcazar will get a unique tailgate design, with much wider wraparound tail-lamps and a slightly taller bumper with a prominent faux skid plate. The model will also have a unique alloy wheel design, slightly altered front grille and other subtle styling tweaks to differentiate it from the Creta.

The interior sketch reveals that the Alcazar will come with captain’s seats in the middle row. It will get a rather unique floor-mounted central armrest with cup holders and likely a storage console below. Second-row passengers will get a wireless charging pad as well. Apart from these changes, the Alcazar will house a similar dashboard, steering wheel and centre console as the Creta.While engine details are yet to be confirmed, the Alcazar is expected to come with the same petrol and diesel engine options as the Creta.

There are also talks of ADAS technology (known overseas as Hyundai SmartSense) to be introduced on the model. This could include features like forward collision assist, which includes automatic emergency braking tech, blind spot collision avoidance assist, driver attention warning and rear cross-traffic alert. Additionally, features like smart cruise control, highway driving assist and lane departure warning can also be expected on the three-row Hyundai Alcazar SUV.

