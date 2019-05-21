How to get the best resale value for your car

If you own a car, then there will come a time when you may have to sell it for a variety of reasons, ranging from shifting abroad to wanting to treat yourself to something bigger and better or downsizing to something smaller and easier to manage in the daily bustle of the city. However, at the time of selling your car a number of factors can affect its valuation and how much a buyer will actually agree to spend for it.

Here are some tips that will have a positive impact on your car’s resale value:

1) Regular maintenance

Regular servicing and maintenance keeps the car running well and enhances its performance and longevity. Service your car only at authorised workshops and use original spare parts for repairs and replacements. Using original parts keeps your car closer to new and is a huge draw during a resale.

2) Maintain service history documents

A complete record of all the servicing bills and logs is helpful when selling – it is proof of the car's maintenance. If your car was running well, this will show in the low servicing requirements and will improve your car's resale value. If you haven't kept a record of previous services, ask your authorised service centre and file them.

3) Get an extended warranty or service pack

An extended warranty is a good idea to cover you for any unforeseen expenses. If it is still valid at the time of selling your car, it will add to its value and strengthen your bargaining power.

4) Keep the car clean

A dirty car will always look like it's in a bad mechanical shape. Get your car washed regularly and clean it from the inside too. You can have it professionally detailed at a reputed local outlet as well.

5) Keep the electricals working

Writing 'fully functional' in your car ad can raise your car's value by a good margin. A buyer can easily fix a fused bulb, but it will only lower the perceived value of your car and trigger a buyer's bargaining instincts. Spend a little money and ensure the electricals, from something like a sunroof to a number plate bulb are working.

6) Avoid accessories

Aftermarket alloy wheels, spoilers and other modifications to the car might enhance its appeal, but it is something that is subjective to one's choice, and during a resale, these accessories or even a different paint shade makes it harder to sell.

7) Avoid engine mods and performance tune-ups

These, like accessories, are a big no. Firstly, they reduce your potential customer base and you will have to drop your price – no one pays more for performance mods, as the worry about damage it may have done to the car. So, if resale is on your mind, keep the car as close to the stock as possible.

8) Select a safe colour

Bright yellow or bottle green paints may appeal to you, but look around – most people prefer the regular silver and white. So stick to colours that are popular and you will have a better chance of selling at a good value. Of course, if this is a sportscar, louder colours will work to your advantage.

9) Keep the car in good driving condition

Pay attention to how the car drives, keep the clutch and brakes in good shape and make sure they feel right when running. Pay attention to any small noises and rattles – they may be minor but can give the impression of a badly maintained car, thus lowering its resale value.

10) Stay off traffic tickets

Traffic regulators are a lot stricter and technologically advanced these days; e-Challans are in force in many parts of India. A buyer can easily verify your car's registration number online to check if it has any outstanding challans, which if you do, can lower the car's value.