How to choose a suitable bike

Electric bikes will take time

Raiyan: Can you help me with selecting an economical bike for my daily commute of 40km? Is it apt to buy an electric bike right now? I am currently riding a 2009 Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350.

There are no electric bikes available around the country at the moment and we would suggest waiting for a year or two before the market grows in terms of choice and the charging infrastructure starts to take shape. You have not mentioned what budget you are looking at, but if economy is your main priority, you could look at something from the 110cc segment like the Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear. If you would like something more premium, a bike like the Yamaha FZ V3.0 should meet your needs.

Try a scooter

Madhukar Rao Garrepalli, Hyderabad: I am 73 years old and I have been riding a Honda CB Shine two-wheeler . Of late, I’ve felt that the weight of the vehicle is unmanageable in certain conditions. I am physically fit and void of age-related ailments. Do you suggest I continue to use the present motorcycle or should I change to a lighter one?

The CB Shine is not a particularly heavy motorcycle, and even though you might be able to get lighter bikes in the smaller 100 and 110cc categories, the difference may not be so noticeable. Another way to approach the problem is to look at vehicles that are easier to handle. Scooters rank highly here and we suggest you take a look at something like the TVS Jupiter in the 110cc segment or the Suzuki Access 125 and TVS Ntorq 125 in the 125cc segment.

Move to a new bike

Anil P Sagar, Hyderabad: I’m a 50-year-old enthusiast who has been riding a Royal Enfield Bullet 350 CI for the last 10 years. Of late, I am finding it difficult to ride as it is not smooth and also has some maintenance issues. Should I continue using it with repairs, or should I change to a new bike? My budget is ₹1-1.5 lakh. My daily routine includes riding to the office and back with an average of 40km/day.

We would recommend moving on to a newer bike since your bike is quite old and it will likely keep running into small issues, even if you keep up with the repairs. Since you are very comfortable with the Royal Enfield riding experience, there are two options we can suggest. The first is to look at the new Benelli Imperiale 400, that offers a similar classic riding experience, but with much higher levels of smoothness and refinement. The second option is to go for another Royal Enfield. The current-gen 350 models will feel quite different from your cast-iron engine model and you could take a look at them. But we would suggest waiting till the next-generation Royal Enfield models début later next year. These bikes will run new engines with brand-new chassis and are expected to be a big improvement over the existing models.