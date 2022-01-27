How much a Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition will set you back

The Cayenne Platinum Edition has been launched in India, with prices starting at ₹ 1.47 crore and going up to ₹ 1.88 crore (ex-showroom, India). It is available in both SUV and coupe SUV body styles.

The new variant includes several bespoke design changes in satin-finish platinum, including the Porsche lettering on the tailgate, front air intakes, 21-inch alloy wheels and model designation. Other features, such as the sports-exhaust tailpipes and side window trims, are coloured black. The exterior paint can be selected in special metallic finishes of Jet Black, Carrara White, Mahogany, Moonlight Blue and Crayon.

Inside, the special edition model is finished in textured aluminium trim. It also gains Crayon-coloured seatbelts, brushed aluminium door sills and a special Platinum Edition logo. The Porsche logo is also embossed onto the front and rear headrests, while the model also gains LED headlights with the Porsche Dynamic Light System, a panoramic roof and privacy glass.

The Platinum Edition also includes a host of extras as standard, including eight-way electrically adjustable leather sports seats, a premium Bose surround-sound system, ambient lighting and a special analogue clock on the dashboard.

In India, the Platinum Edition can be had with two powertrains, which are available across the standard as well as the coupe body styles. There is a 355hp, 3.0-litre turbocharged petrol V6 in the regular Cayenne, while the E-Hybrid combines the same engine with an electric motor and a 17.9kWh battery for a total of 455hp.