Honda SP125 launched in India

April 01, 2023 03:49 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST

Shilpa Anandraj

The 2023 Honda SP125 has been launched in India at a starting price of ₹85,131 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The bike is now OBD-2 compliant in keeping with the mandate that comes into effect from April 1.

The Honda SP125 is powered by a 10.8hp, 10.9Nm, 123.94cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that is paired to a five-speed gearbox.

There are no changes to the bodywork, however, there is a new Mat Marvel Blue Metallic colour on offer. Under the bodywork is the same diamond frame as before, suspended by a telescopic fork and twin, preload-adjustable rear shock absorbers. The big change is the introduction of a wider, 100mm rear tyre that should improve grip and cornering abilities to some extent.

In terms of features, the SP125 has an LED headlight and a digital instrument cluster that displays real-time fuel consumption data.

The SP125 is available in drum and disc variants, priced at ₹85,131 and ₹89,131, respectively. This makes the 2023 SP125 ₹1,000 more expensive than the previous bike.

