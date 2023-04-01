HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Honda SP125 launched in India

The Honda SP125 is powered by a 10.8hp, 10.9Nm, 123.94cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that is paired to a five-speed gearbox

April 01, 2023 03:49 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST

Shilpa Anandraj
The SP125 is available in drum and disc variants, priced at ₹85,131 and ₹89,131, respectively

The SP125 is available in drum and disc variants, priced at ₹85,131 and ₹89,131, respectively

The 2023 Honda SP125 has been launched in India at a starting price of ₹85,131 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The bike is now OBD-2 compliant in keeping with the mandate that comes into effect from April 1.

The Honda SP125 is powered by a 10.8hp, 10.9Nm, 123.94cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that is paired to a five-speed gearbox.

There are no changes to the bodywork, however, there is a new Mat Marvel Blue Metallic colour on offer. Under the bodywork is the same diamond frame as before, suspended by a telescopic fork and twin, preload-adjustable rear shock absorbers. The big change is the introduction of a wider, 100mm rear tyre that should improve grip and cornering abilities to some extent.

In terms of features, the SP125 has an LED headlight and a digital instrument cluster that displays real-time fuel consumption data.

The SP125 is available in drum and disc variants, priced at ₹85,131 and ₹89,131, respectively. This makes the 2023 SP125 ₹1,000 more expensive than the previous bike.

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus / accessories (bikes)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.