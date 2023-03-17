Honda Shine 100 launched in India

March 17, 2023 07:04 am | Updated 07:10 am IST

Honda has launched the all-new Shine 100 in India at ₹64,900 (ex-showroom, Mumbai, introductory price). The new Shine 100 is OBD-2 compliant and is capable of running on E20 fuel (petrol with 20% ethanol blend). This new bike will now be the most affordable Honda bike in India.

The Shine 100 is powered by an all-new air-cooled, 99.7cc, single-cylinder engine good for 7.6hp and 8.05Nm at 6,000rpm. Nestling this new engine is an all-new diamond frame, developed especially for the Shine 100. With a short 1,245mm wheelbase, an accessible 786mm seat height and 168mm of ground clearance, the Shine 100 should be an accessible bike to ride while being able to tackle poor roads.

The Shine 100’s engine is OBD-2 as well as E20 fuel-compliant and has been optimised to deliver “higher fuel efficiency”, claims the company. It also gets a fuel pump on the outside of the fuel tank to make repair work easy as well as an auto-choke function, which ensures the bike starts irrespective of the ambient temperature. The Honda Shine 100 is one of the most affordable motorcycles in the country with a self-start, at its current introductory price.

The Shine 100 gets a halogen headlight, side-stand inhibitor and combined braking system. It will be available in five colour options — a black base with red, blue, green, gold and grey stripes.

The Honda Shine 100 goes up against some stiff competition in the category, most of which comes from its chief rival, Hero MotoCorp. There are four products that Hero retails in this segment, HF 100, HF Deluxe, Splendor+ and Splendor+ XTEC, all of which are priced between ₹54,962 and ₹75,840. Bajaj has a single entrant in this space, in the form of the Platina 100, priced at ₹67,475. With an introductory price of ₹64,900, the Honda Shine 100 sits right around the middle of the pack in the 100cc space in India. Honda offers the Shine 100 with a three year warranty, which can be extended for a further three years optionally.

The basic 100cc bike segment accounts for nearly one-third of the total two-wheeler sales in the country and the new Shine 100 will be a crucial product for the Japanese giant in India. Currently, Honda only has a 3.5% share in rural areas and with the new Shine 100, it will be aiming to increase that.

Bookings for the new Shine 100 are now open, and production is set to begin next month. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in May 2023.