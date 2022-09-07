Honda recalls three big bikes

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has recalled three of its premium models — CRF1100 Africa Twin, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and GL1800 Gold Wing Tour. Honda has identified a software fault pertaining to the fuel-injection system on these models, which could cause the engine to stall while riding.

The company says there are 84 affected units across the three models, manufactured between 2020 and 2022. The defect does not seem to be catastrophic, but could take one by surprise and in a possibly dangerous situation.

The three affected models are vastly different from each other: a twin-cylinder adventure bike, an inline-four cylinder superbike, and a horizontally opposed six-cylinder tourer. The three engines are significantly different, and while a few components may be shared, the overall designs of their fuel-injection systems are likely to be quite different as well, in terms of hardware and software.

In terms of rectification, Honda will be reaching out to affected owners via its BigWing Topline dealers, and the affected vehicles will receive a software update to fix the issue. This will be done free of cost, irrespective of the warranty status of the vehicle.