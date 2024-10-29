Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India unveils India’s first 300cc flex-fuel bike 

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched India’s first 300cc flex-fuel bike. The CB300F Flex-Fuel motorcycle is equipped with a 293.52cc, oil-cooled, four-stroke, single-cylinder PGM-FI engine. It is compatible with up to E85 fuel, which consists of 85% ethanol and 15% petrol . This engine configuration delivers 18.3 kW of power and generates a peak torque of 25.9 Nm. Honda has mated this engine to a six-speed gearbox, and the bike also features an assist slipper clutch. This technology is designed to minimise the effort required for gear shifts and reduce rear-wheel hopping during aggressive downshifting, enhancing the overall riding experience.

In terms of safety, the CB300F Flex-Fuel comes equipped with disc brakes at both the front (276 mm) and rear (220 mm), complemented by a dual-channel ABS. This system ensures safer braking, especially on slippery surfaces. Another key safety feature is Honda’s Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), which manages wheel traction, providing a more stable ride in varying road conditions. The bike’s front suspension consists of golden-coloured USD (upside-down) front forks, and the rear is supported by a five-step adjustable mono-shock suspension, providing both comfort and stability during rides.

The bike also features a fully digital instrument panel with five levels of customisable brightness, and shows vital information like speed, odometer, tachometer, fuel gauge, gear position indicator, and a clock. Notably, the bike also comes with an Intelligent Ethanol Indicator. This system alerts riders if the ethanol content in the fuel exceeds 85%, a feature that aligns with its flex-fuel capability. The motorcycle also incorporates an all-LED lighting system enhancing visibility for both day and night riding.

Honda has been working to develop flex-fuel technology for over a decade as part of its efforts to support the Indian government’s Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) program. The CB300F Flex-Fuel is a step in that direction, aiming to reduce the carbon footprint of two-wheeler mobility. Flex-fuel vehicles are designed to run on multiple types of fuel, typically petrol blended with ethanol, making them a cleaner alternative to traditional internal combustion engines. The launch of this motorcycle is in line with HMSI’s broader goal to provide sustainable mobility solutions.

HMSI is also amongst the market leaders in the Indian two-wheeler industry and their commitment to deliver the latest in terms of technology is notable.

While the CB300F Flex-Fuel bike is positioned as an eco-conscious offering, its performance-oriented design and safety features will appeal to riders who want a balance between environmental responsibility and a powerful riding experience.

The Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel is priced at ₹1,70,000

