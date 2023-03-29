Honda launches updated Activa 125 in India

March 29, 2023 11:27 am | Updated 11:27 am IST

Honda has updated its products to meet the new BS6 Phase II emissions deadlines that come into effect on April 1, 2023. The latest model to be updated is the Activa 125, which now gets a new H-Smart variant like the smaller (but hugely popular) Activa 6G.

Prices for the Honda Activa 125 start at ₹78,920 for the base Drum variant and go up to ₹88,903 for the H-Smart variant.

The Activa 125 now gets a new range-topping H-Smart variant, which brings in a key fob and gives you access to a whole host of features. The digital inset on the dash has also been updated to now show an Eco indicator (when you are riding in a fuel-efficient way, this lights up) and the distance to an empty indicator. Honda has also endowed the updated Activa 125 with a handy front cubby to store knick-knacks.

The Activa 125 is powered by an air-cooled, 124cc, single-cylinder engine and while Honda hasn’t released official output figures for this updated mill, it should not be too different from earlier figures that stood at 8.3hp and 10.3Nm, for the BS6 model.

The three variants that were on sale earlier — Drum (₹78,920), Drum Alloy (₹82,588) and Disc (₹86,903) — have now become marginally expensive by ₹1,177. The range-topping H-Smart variant costs ₹2,000 more than the Disc variant, at ₹88,903.

In terms of features, the Honda Activa 125 gets a silent start system, LED headlight and DRLs and the engine gets a new auto-choke function (similar to the new Honda Shine 100).

The Honda Activa 125 goes up against some stiff competition in the 125cc scooter space from homegrown as well as Japanese rivals. The Activa 125 is on the more affordable end of the spectrum and with its new H-Smart variant, it should be able to fend off its rivals.