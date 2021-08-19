Honda launches facelifted Amaze

19 August 2021 18:04 IST

Honda has launched the Amaze facelift with prices starting from ₹ 6.32 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This facelift brings the much-needed exterior and interior cosmetic updates, adds some new features, but remains mechanically unchanged.

A majority of the cosmetic updates are concentrated on the front. The Amaze gets a new, sleeker front grille and two additional horizontal chrome strips at the bottom. The fog lamp housing on the bumper has also been revised with new chrome garnishes.

The most important exterior update is reserved for the top-spec VX trim, which now gets automatic LED projector headlamps with integrated LED Daytime Running Lamps and LED front fog lamps. It also gets new chrome door handles and 15-inch diamond cut, dual-tone alloy wheels. At the rear, the Amaze facelift gets new C-shaped LED tail-lights, along with new chrome garnishes and reflectors on the bumper.

Advertising

Advertising

While the cabin remains mostly identical to the pre-facelift model, Honda has spiced things up with new silver accents on the dashboard and the steering wheel which contrasts well with the black and beige interior.

The Amaze facelift also sees the addition of front map lamps, a new chrome finish for the AC vent knobs, dust and pollen filter and a new inside lining on the trunk lid. The top-spec VX trim also gets exclusive new beige seat fabrics as well as a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The facelifted Amaze carries forward the engine options from before. That means it continues with the 90hp, 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that comes mated to either a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox. The diesel engine, meanwhile, produces 100hp and 200Nm of torque from a 1.5-litre unit when paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox, and 80hp and 160Nm of torque when coupled with a CVT automatic.

The Amaze now comes in three trims — E, S and VX.