Motoring

Honda launches CB300F in India

Team AutocarAugust 10, 2022 12:12 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 12:12 IST

Honda launches the CB300F in India, with prices starting at ₹ 2.26 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The CB300F is available in two variants — Deluxe (₹ 2.26 lakh) and Deluxe Pro (₹ 2.29 lakh). It is Honda’s new contender in the middleweight streetfighter segment and will be retailed via Honda’s Big Wing chain of dealerships.

The Honda CB300F is equipped with features such as an LED headlamp, fully digital instrument cluster, dual-channel ABS, smartphone connectivity, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) and alloy wheels. 

Suspension duties are handled by an upside down fork up front and a 5-step adjustable monoshock at the rear. The CB300F gets a 276mm front disc, a 220mm rear disc and 150mm wide rear tyre.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Honda is offering the CB300F in three colours — Mat Axis Grey Metallic, Mat Marvel Blue Metallic and Sports Red. It is also powered by a 24.1hp, 25.6Nm, 293cc, 4-valve, oil-cooled, SOHC engine that is paired to a six-speed gearbox, with a slip-and-assist clutch. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In terms of rivals, the new Honda CB300F will have to compete with other streetfighters like the BMW G 310 R (₹ 2.70 lakh) and the KTM 390 Duke (₹ 2.96 lakh). The CB300F will also have to contend with its sibling, the CB300R, which is priced at ₹2.77 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
The Hindu MetroPlus
Read more...