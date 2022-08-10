Honda launches CB300F in India

August 10, 2022 12:12 IST

Honda launches the CB300F in India, with prices starting at ₹ 2.26 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The CB300F is available in two variants — Deluxe (₹ 2.26 lakh) and Deluxe Pro (₹ 2.29 lakh). It is Honda’s new contender in the middleweight streetfighter segment and will be retailed via Honda’s Big Wing chain of dealerships.

The Honda CB300F is equipped with features such as an LED headlamp, fully digital instrument cluster, dual-channel ABS, smartphone connectivity, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) and alloy wheels.

Suspension duties are handled by an upside down fork up front and a 5-step adjustable monoshock at the rear. The CB300F gets a 276mm front disc, a 220mm rear disc and 150mm wide rear tyre.

Honda is offering the CB300F in three colours — Mat Axis Grey Metallic, Mat Marvel Blue Metallic and Sports Red. It is also powered by a 24.1hp, 25.6Nm, 293cc, 4-valve, oil-cooled, SOHC engine that is paired to a six-speed gearbox, with a slip-and-assist clutch.

In terms of rivals, the new Honda CB300F will have to compete with other streetfighters like the BMW G 310 R (₹ 2.70 lakh) and the KTM 390 Duke (₹ 2.96 lakh). The CB300F will also have to contend with its sibling, the CB300R, which is priced at ₹2.77 lakh (ex-showroom, India).