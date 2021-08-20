Honda launches CB200X

20 August 2021 12:15 IST

Honda has launched the new CB200X in India at ₹1.44 lakh (ex-showroom). The CB200X is based on the company’s Hornet 2.0 and shares the same engine.

The 184.4cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine makes 17.3hp and 16.1Nm of torque, which is the same as in the Hornet 2.0 and is paired with a five-speed gearbox.

Like the Hornet 2.0, the CB200X uses a USD fork and monoshock for suspension, and while the company has not revealed any special details, it is likely that this suspension will have the same travel as on the Hornet 2.0.

The brakes also remain identical and it gets the same wavy discs at both ends and single-channel ABS. While the bike has the same 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends, Honda has opted to switch out the tyres for more block pattern ones on the CB200X.

The CB200X’s design is inspired by the CB500X with the bike featuring a fairly large windscreen and belly pan that appears to be fit for the purpose. The bike uses all-LED lighting and has its front turn indicators mounted on the knuckle guards. Components like the split-seats and mirrors look to be shared with the Hornet 2.0. Another big similarity comes in the form of digital instrumentation with a negative LCD display.

The CB200X has a kerb weight figure of 147kg, making it 5kg heavier than the bike it is based on. The ground clearance, meanwhile, is the same at 167mm. Seat height is 810mm, while the fuel tank capacity is 12-litres.