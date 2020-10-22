Honda launches Amaze Special Edition

22 October 2020 01:45 IST

Honda has launched a new special edition of the Amaze, priced at ₹7lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Based on the mid-spec S trim, the Amaze Special Edition costs ₹12,000 more than the former and has a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, unique seat covers, a sliding centre front armrest, body graphics on the doors and a Special Edition badge. Other equipment on offer includes dual airbags, ABS, rear parking sensors, power adjustable and foldable wing mirrors, height adjustable driver’s seat and steering mounted audio controls.

The Amaze Special Edition is available with either the 90hp, 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated petrol or 100hp, 1.5-litre, turbo-diesel engine. Both engines can be had with either a 5-speed manual or a CVT-automatic gearbox, though the diesel’s power output drops to 80hp and 160Nm of torque when paired to the CVT.

The Amaze competes with other compact sedans like the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura, Ford Aspire and Tata Tigor in the market.

