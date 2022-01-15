Honda launches 2022 CB300R

15 January 2022 15:54 IST

Honda launches the updated CB300R in India at a ₹2.77 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2022 model is locally assembled in India, while the BS4 bike was brought to India via the CKD route.

The 2022 Honda CB300R is powered by a 286cc, 4-valve DOHC engine that makes 31.1hp at 9,000rpm and 27.5Nm at 7,500rpm. In comparison, the BS4 engine made 30.45hp at 8,000rpm. The engine is paired to a six-speed gearbox, while a slip and assist clutch debuts on the 2022 model.

The 2022 model shares almost the same bodywork as the outgoing bike, but Honda has given the new one a few tweaks for a fresh appeal. The updates include new colours — Matte Steel Black and Pearl Spartan Red, gold finish on the fork and blacked-out headlight bezel and radiator shrouds. Honda has also tweaked the design of the exhaust end can for a sportier look.

Advertising

Advertising

The bike gets all LED lights and a new LCD display with a gear position indicator and shift light.

The company has not made any changes to the chassis and the bike uses the same frame, USD fork and 7-step preload adjustable monoshock. The braking units are the same as well. That said, the new bike has a slightly longer wheelbase at 1,352mm versus 1,344mm of the outgoing bike. Kerb weight has also been reduced by 1kg to 146kg.

Bookings for the 2022 Honda CB300R are open and the bike will be available across all Big Wing showrooms in the country.