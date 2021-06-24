Honda launches 2021 Gold Wing Tour

24 June 2021 17:14 IST

Honda has launched the 2021 Gold Wing Tour in India at ₹37.20 lakh for the standard Tour model with the six-speed manual transmission while the airbag equipped 7-speed DCT variant will cost ₹39.16.

The Gold Wing Tour is powered by a 1,833cc, flat-six, liquid-cooled engine that makes 126hp and 170Nm paired with either a 6-speed manual or a DCT gearbox. Power is sent to the rear wheel via a shaft-drive system.

The 2021 bike has received minor tweaks to the fuel-injection system, to improve the Gold Wing’s low-speed manoeuvrability. Additionally, the manual gearbox has what Honda calls a ‘Cam damper’ that improves shift quality and also reduces noise while changing gears. The slip-and-assist clutch reduces effort at the lever while preventing rear wheel hop during aggressive downshifts. An electric reverse feature is included as well.

The dual-clutch automatic transmission also gets upgraded hardware and software to improve low-speed rideability in the city. The unit is smoother and quieter in its operation and also gets a creep function.

In terms of electronics, the Gold Wing gets traction control, cruise control, Hill Start Assist and four ride modes — Tour, Sport, Econ and Rain. The ride modes can be accessed via the 7-inch TFT display that also features Bluetooth connectivity, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The 2021 model also gets an upgraded sound system, with 45-watt speakers.

The Gold Wing features a unique double-wishbone front suspension and a preload-adjustable pro-link monoshock at the rear. The suspension is electrically adjustable, with four preload settings — rider, rider with luggage, rider plus pillion and rider with pillion and full luggage.

Braking duties are taken care of by twin discs at the front and single disc at the rear, with D-CBS or Dual combined braking system.

The motorcycle can be booked online or at Honda’s premium BigWing showrooms. Deliveries will begin from July 2021 onwards.