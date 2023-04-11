Honda issues recall for CB300R sport bike

April 11, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST

Honda has issued a voluntary recall for its CB300R sport naked motorcycle due to a manufacturing defect of the right crankcase cover (or clutch cover) on the bike. The oil filler cap screws into this cover, and due to this defect, there are chances of the sealing plug dislodging due to low retention force caused by engine heat.

In some cases, the filler cap could come off entirely and oil could splash out. In extreme cases, this could lead to a fire, or the oil could make its way onto the rear tyre. Needless to say, this presents a safety concern, and Honda has opted to voluntarily recall the bike and replace the affected parts. Owners of affected bikes will be contacted by Honda, and the recall process will be carried out at BigWing showrooms across the country from April 15 onwards, irrespective of the warranty status of the vehicle.

The CB300R was previously recalled in 2019 for a transmission issue that could cause the bike to unintentionally jump into gear from neutral or seize the transmission and rear wheel while the bike was in motion. That issue pertained to the earlier version of the little CB.

ADVERTISEMENT