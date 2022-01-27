Honda introduces the 2022 CBR650R

The 2022 iteration of the Honda CBR650R has been launched at ₹ 9.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Haryana). This translates into a markup of roughly ₹ 47,000 compared to the 2021 model year bike.

The CBR will continue to be a CKD (completely knocked down) kit and the only changes associated with this update are the graphics schemes of the two colour options. The colour names — Grand Prix Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic — are the same as before, but the stickers and graphics have been tweaked. The red option now features black highlights on its side fairings compared to the earlier white, while the black option has received some neat contrasting orange highlights.

There are no mechanical changes and the bike continues to use a 649cc inline-four cylinder engine producing 87hp at 12,000rpm and 57.5Nm at 8,500rpm.

With this price hike, the already expensive motorcycle now costs more when compared to other 650cc sportsbikes, such as the Ninja 650 (₹ 6.68 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi) or the larger, more powerful Kawasaki Z900 (₹ 8.50 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi).