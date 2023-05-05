Honda Elevate name confirmed for new SUV

May 05, 2023 04:49 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST

Honda has announced the ‘Elevate’ moniker for its upcoming midsize SUV in India. The new Honda Elevate will make its global debut in India on June 6, followed by a market launch in August, this year. It will be a grounds-up new SUV that will go on sale in India first, and will be exported to markets abroad from here.

Keeping on par with the segment, the Honda Elevate will measure about 4.2-4.3 metres in length, and is understood to share its platform with the fifth-generation City sedan that is already sold in India.

The powertrain will also be shared, which means it will use the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine, although the exact state of tune is yet to be confirmed. For reference, this engine produces 121hp and 145Nm of torque in the City. Gearbox options of a 6-speed manual and a CVT will also likely be carried over unchanged.

The petrol engine, however, is expected to be the only engine on offer at launch with the hybrid powertrain from the City likely to join the line-up at a later stage. There will be no diesel engine on offer on the Elevate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prices for the Elevate will be announced by August 2023, although it is expected to come at a premium over its rivals. Honda plans to build as many as 8,000 units of this SUV in a month in India with a large chunk marked for export.

ADVERTISEMENT