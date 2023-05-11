ADVERTISEMENT

Honda drops 6G suffix from Activa

May 11, 2023 11:59 am | Updated 11:59 am IST

Team Autocar

Honda drops the ‘6G’ suffix from the name of its successful Activa scooter. There has been no official statement as yet from the company, but with the Activa electric launching soon and an Activa 125 already on sale, the suffix really did not serve any purpose, as there is enough distinction between the models already.

The Honda Activa was first introduced in the Indian market in 2001 and this first-gen model was powered by a 102cc engine. In 2009, with the introduction of the ‘2G’ model, the company revamped the scooter and gave it the 109cc engine (which is the same capacity as the Activa sold today). 2015 saw the introduction of the ‘3G’, which came with tubeless tyres and Honda’s Eco Technology (HET) for the first time. 

The ‘4G’ model came out in 2017 when the BS4 emission norms kicked in and the 5G brought in a LED headlight. In 2020, Honda rolled out the BS6-compliant Activa ‘6G’, which came with a silent starter and an external fuel filler. In January this year, Honda introduced a new H-Smart variant to the line-up, and this came with an electronic key fob and keyless functionality. 

Currently, the Honda Activa is priced from ₹75,347 for the Standard variant up to ₹81,348 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the H-Smart variant.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US