Honda drops 6G suffix from Activa

May 11, 2023 11:59 am | Updated 11:59 am IST

Team Autocar

Honda drops the ‘6G’ suffix from the name of its successful Activa scooter. There has been no official statement as yet from the company, but with the Activa electric launching soon and an Activa 125 already on sale, the suffix really did not serve any purpose, as there is enough distinction between the models already.

The Honda Activa was first introduced in the Indian market in 2001 and this first-gen model was powered by a 102cc engine. In 2009, with the introduction of the ‘2G’ model, the company revamped the scooter and gave it the 109cc engine (which is the same capacity as the Activa sold today). 2015 saw the introduction of the ‘3G’, which came with tubeless tyres and Honda’s Eco Technology (HET) for the first time. 

The ‘4G’ model came out in 2017 when the BS4 emission norms kicked in and the 5G brought in a LED headlight. In 2020, Honda rolled out the BS6-compliant Activa ‘6G’, which came with a silent starter and an external fuel filler. In January this year, Honda introduced a new H-Smart variant to the line-up, and this came with an electronic key fob and keyless functionality. 

Currently, the Honda Activa is priced from ₹75,347 for the Standard variant up to ₹81,348 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the H-Smart variant.

