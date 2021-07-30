Honda City now accepts ‘Ok Google’ voice commands

Honda has updated its Honda Connect system with the introduction of Honda Action on Google, allowing users to issue voice commands for certain in-car functions via Google Assistant. The updated tech has been made available on the fifth-gen Honda City. The City came with Alexa remote capability since its launch.

Honda has also introduced four new functionalities to the Honda Connect platform, in addition to the already existing list of 32 functionalities.

The Honda Action on Google feature essentially allows for 10 voice-enabled features that can be performed via Google Assistant-enabled devices such as Google Nest Speakers, Android phones or Google’s text-based command functionality. It is also supported by iOS devices.

You can simply say “Ok Google” and issue a command beginning with “Ask Honda to...” to perform functions such as switching the AC on/off, setting temperature, lock/unlock doors, find your car, open the boot remotely, get tyre inflation status, check battery and fuel status, and more.

Additionally, Honda has also introduced four new functionalities on the Honda Connect platform — Valet Alert, Fuel Log Analysis, Cost of Maintenance Analysis and Enhanced options for Service Products — bringing the total up to 36 connected features. These new features offer detailed analysis and graphical representation of specifics such as fuel usage and maintenance costs.